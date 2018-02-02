Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gene Ormsby has played his last match for Huddersfield Giants.

The Super League club have agreed the release of the 25-year-old winger, who was not included in coach Rick Stone’s 19-man squad for the opening match of the season at Hull FC.

Ormsby played 11 games for the club, his six tries including a hat trick against his former club Warrington Wolves.

Predominantly a winger but who can also fill in in the centres, Ormsby joined the Giants initially on a month’s loan in April 2016.

After impressing, he signed on a longer-term basis in July 2016.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis explained: “We wish Gene every success for the future and thank him for his time with us.

“The reality is that his move to the Claret and Gold didn’t really work out as everyone would have wanted, and it was felt by all that a fresh start was the best way forward for both the player and the club.“

Ormsby made his debut for Warrington in 2014 and made 42 appearances for them, scoring 29 tries.