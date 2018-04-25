Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will be hoping to make the most of a home West Yorkshire derby in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round when they host Wakefield Trinity.

The match will be played on the weekend of Saturday, May 12, and Huddersfield Town are at home to Arsenal on Sunday, May 13, in the final match of their Premier League season.

While the Giants are second from bottom of the Super League table, Wakefield have slipped to eighth, although they did beat the Giants 22-4 at Belle Vue back on March 4.

Toronto Wolfpack, reaching this stage of the competition for the first time, will travel to Warrington, while their Championship colleagues Leigh and Featherstone are both at home, to Salford and holders Hull FC respectively.

The lowest-ranked team left in the Cup, League One Whitehaven, have a trip to Catalans Dragons, while the tie of the round is fifth-placed Castleford Tigers at home to leaders St Helens.

Draw: Hull KR v Wigan, Castleford v St Helens, Warrington v Toronto, Leigh v Salford, Featherstone v Hull FC, Catalans v Whitehaven, Widnes v Leeds, Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity.