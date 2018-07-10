Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants scholarship player Kobe Poching has been called up to the England Youth squad for a two-match Test series against France.

Poching is the only change in the 22-man squad selected by England Youth Head Coach Danny Wilson as he replaces Nathan Clemmitt.

He joins Giants player David Gibbons in the team.

Giants Head of Youth Andy Kelly, who also coached the youngster’s father Willie Poching in Super League, said: “It’s really funny for me because I signed his dad when I was the Head Coach at Wakefield Trinity, he played in Super League and I can remember picking him up with Will, his older child, from the airport.

“To have his lad and be able to nurture him through is a funny feeling. Kobe is a good lad and has been around the game for a long time, which may sound daft, but it’s not really as from babe in arms he’s always watched and been present in games.

“He brings a real insight into the game and understands what he’s doing. He plays in a host of positions and acquits himself well to them all so it’s exciting for him, his family and the Club to see him progress. I think we’re unlucky to not have more in there. David Gibbons is in the England Youth side and I think Robson Stevens must have come really close to making the squad.”

England face France at the Stade de la Mer today (Tuesday, July 10) and Friday, July 13.

They will also face Catalans Under 16s on Monday, July 16 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.