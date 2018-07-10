Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield will be without Tonga international Ukuma Ta’ai for Thursday’s Betfred Super League home game against Wigan because of suspension.

The back-row forward was given a one-match penalty notice for making dangerous contact on the neck of an opponent during the Giants’ 29-18 win over Hull last Thursday and coach Simon Woolford has confirmed there will be no appeal.

“We looked at it,” Woolford said. “The angles weren’t conclusive but the player did come out of the tackle holding his neck so we thought there was maybe something there.

“One week is as good as we could have hoped for I guess.”

Ta’ai was the only player charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel, which issued cautions to Wigan hooker Thomas Leuluia for dangerous contact and Warrington prop Chris Hill for striking.