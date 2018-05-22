Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, things are looking up, finally on the pitch, helped by some of our top academy prospects, the likes of Innes and Louis Senior, Sam Hewitt, Jake Wardle, Oliver Russell, all making their first team debuts.

In addition, the likes of Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Sam Wood, and Matty English, all look fairly comfortable in the first-team set-up recently.

And there are others like Jon Luke Kirby, who has just signed his first professional contract with the Giants, and there are some extremely talented and determined young lads in the junior sides!

As some of you will know and maybe some won’t, the HGSA do a lot of good for the academy and scholarship teams.

Our overall aim, as stated in our constitution, is to raise funds for junior development.

But for these last two seasons we have been responsible for organising and staffing the games at Lockwood Park (and other venues).

We provide gate attendants and car park operators, scoreboard operators, and general stewarding of the games if required, not to mention the golden gamble sellers who do a terrific job raising vital funds on game days.

We also have people who provide a score and match update service, both for the clubs’ and the HGSA’s official social media platforms to keep people updated with what’s going on.

All this is done voluntarily by our committee and other members who give up their time and services, nobody gets paid for doing it, we do it for the love of the Giants.

We work closely with the club and people like Andy Kelly, Luke Robinson, Sean Folan, and others who are all doing a brilliant job developing our “baby giants” ready for first team action.

If you’ve never been to an academy or scholarship game, and lots won’t have, why not give it a try?

Most games are played at 2pm Saturday afternoons, although games can be subject to change, in pleasant surroundings at Huddersfield RUFC’s ground in the shadow of Lockwood viaduct and next to the River Holme.

Games are usually very competitive, with some great rugby on show.

Entry for these games is just £3 for adult season card holders and £2 for concession (50p extra for non-card holders) and Under 16s are free.

We would like to reiterate that every penny we make, goes back to the club for junior development, so your support, both financially and in person, is vital for the future of the club.

Like and follow our Facebook page for details of upcoming games, news, and regular match updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

Forthcoming events (details and calendar are on our website www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk) :

Tuesday June 5, 7.30 pm at Turnbridge WMC, John Dutton telling us about RLWC 2021.

Sunday June 10, Cricket and Family Fun Day at Honley Cricket Club.

Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).