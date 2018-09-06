Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retiring Giants star Ryan Hinchcliffe is hoping he can put in one last big performance for the fans before he hangs up his boots.

Ryan announced this week that he will leave Giants at the end of the season and head home to Australia to take on a coaching role at Melbourne Storm .

And he is hoping to give the home fans at John Smith’s Stadium one of his best performances when they play Wigan in their penultimate Super 8s clash.

“All good things come to an end but I am a bit sad that I will not get to run out at the John Smith’s anymore.

“Hopefully I can go out and put in one last good performance in front of the home fans who have been great to me since I arrived.

“It is something I am really looking forward to.”

Head coach Simon Woolford earlier this week called on the home fans and his team to give Ryan the send off that he deserves after three seasons at the club where he has scored 12 tries.

The Giants face Warrington tonight at the Halliwell Jones before travelling to Castleford on Thursday 13 September before the Friday night clash against Wigan on 21 September and concluding the Super 8s against Catalans on Saturday 29 September.