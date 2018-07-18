Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With all the current talk and fears about the Middle 8s, let’s look back 16 years with this extract from ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’:

“Following the disastrous 2000 season, John Kear was sacked as coach and, after a vigorous screening process, a little-known Australian named Tony Smith was appointed as his replacement, having paid his own air fare to attend the interview.

“The new appointment initially seemed to have little effect as Huddersfield lost the first 15 matches of the 2001 season, surely condemning the club to a long-overdue relegation.

“However, an embarrassing 78-point hammering by Bradford Bulls was a turning point.

“Led by lively new signings such as Brandon Costin and Stanley Gene, the club managed to win six and draw one of their remaining 13 games to register their best Super League points total, effectively doing so in half a season.

“What’s more, this gave the team a real chance of not finishing bottom of the league for the first time.

“Ironically, Wakefield, the one Super League club against which Huddersfield had enjoyed relative success, had their appeal against a four-point deduction for salary cap breaches upheld, condemning the Giants to a fourth consecutive bottom-of-the-league finish.

“Mercifully, they were relegated, albeit after their best - although still very modest - season in Super League.

“Despite relegation to the semi-professional Northern Ford Premiership, Ken Davy continued his financial support, enabling the Giants to remain a full-time professional outfit with Tony Smith as coach.

“Retaining top stars such as Gene as well as promising young players like Eorl Crabtree, 2002 was a far cry from the struggles of the previous four seasons.

“The club was unbeaten for the entire league campaign, drawing only one match against Whitehaven and winning their last 29 games in all competitions.

“Along the way the Giants accumulated 1,156 points.

“The team won the Buddies Cup, as it was then known, and also the Northern Ford Premiership Grand Final against Leigh in October 2002, thus securing promotion back to Super League for the 2003 season.”

Whilst in no way are we advocating a similar end to this season, it does show what an untried Aussie coach can do!

Let’s hope Simon Woolford can emulate Tony Smith’s huge turnaround en route to Super League success.

A timely article because, whether you love him or hate him, Tony Smith will be our guest at Turnbridge WMC in September.

Finally, get your team registered for our second Quiz Night in the Legends Bar at the stadium on Saturday July 28.

It is only £10 per team. Send your entries to events@giantssupporters.co.uk].

Tuesday August 7, Dave Woods [of BBC fame]; Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .