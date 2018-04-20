Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants fans will need to tune in to the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday.

That’s because the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth-round draw will be made during the show, at about 8.10am.

The Giants, of course, enter the competition at this stage, along with 2017 winners Hull FC and finalists Wigan Warriors.

They will be with the remaining Betfred Super League sides and eight winning sides from the fifth round of the competition, which takes place this weekend.

The flagship show for BBC Radio 2 features music, news headlines and more and attracts an audience of over 9.43m listeners each week, making it the UK’s most popular radio station.

Joining Evans in the studio will be Warrington Wolves’ new signing and two-time Challenge Cup winner Josh Charnley, who lifted the trophy with former club Wigan Warriors in 2011 and 2013, and veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who was part of the Leeds Rhinos’ squad that ended their search for a Cup final victory at new Wembley in 2014.

Tomorrow’s Cup fixtures: Widnes Vikings v Coventry Bears (1.00), Warrington Wolves v Bradford Bulls (3.00).

Sunday’s Cup fixtures: York City Knights v Catalans Dragons (3.00 Live on the BBC Sport website), Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers (3.00), Leigh Centurions v London Broncos (3.00), Oldham v Hull KR (3.00), Toronto Wolfpack v Barrow Raiders (3.00), Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets (3.00).