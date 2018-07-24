Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, where do you stand?

Super Eights, Middle Eights, Championship Eights? Promotion and relegation – if so, how many? Franchise system?

The Middle 8s are certainly exciting, especially the Million Pound Game – but, as we well know, only if you are not involved.

The Super 8s with points carried forward from the regular season are fair to the teams at the top since they reward the most consistent teams.

However, the fifth to eighth placed teams are usually just playing the season out, with no realistic chance of the play-offs.

Should the Super 8s teams start from zero points?

It would certainly help us this season – we are one of the form teams.

But is that fair on St Helens who have proved beyond doubt that they are by far the best team in the competition?

They are the champions – but might not be recognised as such because of the Grand Final.

Is that fair? Apart from Sky, the answer is a universal “No”!

With this system it is totally unfair on the die-hard fans who go to every game. They cannot plan their holidays until the middle of the holiday season!

Either that or miss games.

Yes, some games will be missed due to holidays anyway, but at least if all the fixtures are known in November, it could be that only away matches that are missed.

So what about promotion and relegation?

Teams fighting off relegation often buy-in players to avoid this, thereby not playing their own up and coming youngsters.

This happens in the current system but with more teams involved.

This season Widnes have shown that they need to regroup – just as we did all those years ago. But they might avoid the drop.

Franchising?

Almost no-one wants a return to this. But it does at least mean that teams can plan for the future – especially through their own youth system.

How about a two-year cycle of promotion and relegation?

The bottom teams in SL for those two years play off to see who will be relegated while the teams at the top of the Championship play off to see who will be promoted.

There could be the Million Pound Game - a play-off between the two winning teams of those games.

The downside of this would be that Sky would not have a Million Pound Game on alternate years.

What are your thoughts and suggestions?

Last call for our second Quiz Night in the Legends Bar at the stadium this coming Saturday. It is only £10 per team. Send your entries to events@giantssupporters.co.uk.

Coming up: Tuesday August 7, Dave Woods of the BBC; Tuesday September 4, Tony Smith our ex-coach; Tuesday October 2, AGM with, hopefully, the winner of our Wagstaff Trophy (more details next week); Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .