Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford is already studying Huddersfield Giants in training - from 11,000 miles away!

The new head coach of the Super League’s bottom club has been kept in touch with sessions this week by Chris Thorman, who will lead the Giants into Friday’s home clash with Widnes Vikings.

Thorman – who includes Academy players Jake Wardle and Ollie Russell in his squad – says it’s been easy to communicate with Woolford, who is based in Canberra, where he played for the Raiders in the NRL for 12 years.

Woolford, who has been assistant coach at the Newcastle Knights, working with former Giants boss Nathan Brown, is expected to arrive in this country next week, ready to take charge against Wakefield in the Challenge Cup.

“I’ve spoken to Simon Woolford a few times since he was announced and we’re trying to change some subtleties offensively and hopefully that will enable us to score more points,” said Thorman.

Jake Mamo undecided about his future at Huddersfield Giants

“With modern technology he’s a phone call away.

“I Skyped him (Tuesday morning) and went through all of our training, I just flipped the laptop around and he watched all of the training session.

“We just talked like we would if we were sat in the office together analysing the training session, which was good.

“It was probably easier than talking to Robbo (Luke Robinson) when he’s got his T-shirt on back to front at 6am and he’s had to get the kids to brush their teeth!

“So it’s been pretty easy to communicate with Simon.”

Simon Woolford on the career influences he will bring to Huddersfield Giants

Thorman added: “Some of the specifics he spoke about, you don’t have to reinvent anything.

“Our game fundamentally is pretty simple, although there are lots of different subtleties that you can bring, but we’re just looking at some tweaks here and there.

“They’ve trained well the last couple of days and have taken that on board, I don’t think it should take them that long to buy into what he wants.

“Someone new coming in, a fresh voice, a fresh pair of eyes and another motivating factor for the players to perform was definitely high on the agenda, and we’re all excited for him to come in and crack on with the season and help us improve week on week.”