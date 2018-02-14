Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Robinson is looking forward to a productive season with Huddersfield Giants Under 19s.

The Academy coach and his side start their season on Thursday with a home game against Wigan Warriors at Lockwood Park (7.00).

And the former Giants and Wigan hooker is looking for a strong start as the Giants look to challenge for trophies and develop the young talent at the club.

“I don’t want to be languishing, I want to be making the play-offs and be challenging for trophies at Academy level,” said Robinson.

“Hopefully that will work its way up when those players become first team players, but at the end of the day, we are trying to make individuals for the first-team.

“We start against Wigan and they are going to be really tough – they are probably the team to beat this year.

“I think they have been for the last ten years and they have got a really good youth system.

“They’re always full of academy internationals so they’re a really tough opposition, but I think one that we’re looking forward to, and revelling in really.”

The Academy are back at Lockwood Park and Robinson has urged the Giants fans to come out in force to watch the next generation of talent.

“We have home-advantage. It’s a really good place, for anyone that’s not been there, it’s a great little academy pitch,” said Robinson.

“It’s got a balcony overlooking the clubhouse and the pitch, a big, wide flat surface, that’s going to be in really good nick.

“The games there are normally free-flowing and good to watch.

“The fans make a big difference and it gives the young lads a bit of confidence.

“The more fans that can get up there the better atmosphere will be and the better the lads will play, that’s the same at any level.

“Fingers crossed we can get as a many people up there as we can to support the lads.

“It’s great to go and see what the next generation of Giants players are doing, and I’d like to think we play an expansive, free-flowing rugby.

“I’m trying to instil that into my players and give them the confidence to play, so there should be some entertaining games.”

Admission prices for the games at Lockwood Park are £3 for adult Giants season-ticket holders, £3.50 for adults, £2 for concession Giants season-ticket holders, £2.50 for concessions and all Under 16s enter free of charge.

National Conference League top flight side Underbank Rangers are to hold their annual general meeting at The Cross on Wednesday, March 7 (7.30pm).