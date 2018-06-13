Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are fully supportive of Robert Elstone as Super League CEO.

The 54-year-old former Everton chief found himself embroiled in controversy just hours after announcing a major re-structure of the domestic game.

Leeds boss Gary Hetherington launched a withering attack on Elstone’s plans to axe the Super 8s, and got support from Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas.

But the Giants have come out firmly in support of the new regime.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis, speaking exclusively to the Examiner, said: “We are 100% behind Robert Elstones appointment to Super League and the absolute need for this position to be taken up by a man of his standing in UK sport is essential.

“Our chairman, Ken Davy, has been part of the Super League negotiating team which were appointed by all the clubs and is discussing changes to the game with the RFL which we (and the vast majority of clubs) believe are needed.

“Robert Elstone can now take this process forward knowing that he has support from a large majority of clubs.

“We perhaps need to remind ourselves that it is the Super League competition that provides virtually all of the income to the game of Rugby League as a whole, so it’s in everyone’s interests to have a strong Super League.

“All clubs now sit on the board of Super League and, therefore, have a direct responsibility to that organisation to act in its best interests.

“And we at Huddersfield look forward to playing a positive role in the future of the game and will continue to be supportive both of Robert Elstone and the new board of Super League.”

Elstone says the Super 8s format will be scrapped next season and a ‘one up, one down’ system introduced.

Promotion and relegation is currently decided by fusing the Super League’s bottom four after 23 regular season games with the Championship top four.

After playing each other once, the top three go up, while a fourth versus fifth play-off – the Million Pound Game – completes the quartet.

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell agreed with the Giants that the changes are widely accepted as a positive step.

Hethertington, however, commented: “The announcement appears to be an absurd grab for power by a small group of men who think they own the game.

“Leeds Rhinos are not party to this and are totally against the creation of a separate Super League executive.

“Super League clubs voted 7 to 5 at our last meeting on some key issues related to promotion and relegation.

“The game is in need of strong leadership from (chairman) Brian Barwick and his board of directors at the Rugby Football League and this announcement should bring a response from everyone connected with the game.”

It seems Hetherington is cutting an increasingly lonely figure at the Super League table, with all votes seemingly 10-2 in favour of the new regime.

Hudgell at Hull KR added: “There are a group of 10 or 11 clubs that are fairly behind the proposals we have as an elite competition.

“If the mechanism for promotion and relegation was debated, four of the five clubs he (Hetherington) refers to in a 7-5 vote would vote the other way. It would actually be an 11-1 vote.”