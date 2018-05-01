Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have suffered another big injury blow with Aaron Murphy ruled out for six to eight weeks.

The news comes as interim head coach Chris Thorman prepares for Friday’s home Super League clash with Widnes Vikings , which offers an immediate chance to bounce back off the bottom of the table.

Murphy was injured in the defeat by Warrington Wolves and, with Ollie Roberts out of training because of a hamstring niggle and Lee Gaskell bidding to prove his fitness (also hamstring), Thorman has called Academy prospects Ollie Russell and Jake Wardle into contention for the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The major casualty out of the Warrington game is Aaron Murphy, who has a grade two adductor tear which will take probably six to eight weeks,” explained Thorman, who has been constantly in touch with new head coach Simon Walford (in Australia).

“So Aaron is a big loss for us, because he has been one of our most consistently good performers.

“We’ve sort of made an example of how many people have done a full pre-season – and there weren’t many – and I’ve alluded to the face this might be to do with how the team have gone, with only a third of players doing a full pre-season.

“Aaron was one of those who performed really well throughout pre-season, consistently well, and hence he’s been one of our better players in the season, so this is really unfortunately for him and for the club.

“But I know Aaron, and he will be doing everything possible to get back as soon as possible – and I’m sure he will be ready for the business end of the season when we will be needing him.”

Gaskell pulled out during the warm-up at Warrington, where Sam Wood stepped in at the very last minute.

“I have brought in a couple of the Academy boys, Ollie Russell and Jake Wardle,” explained Thorman.

“Depending on how Lee Gaskell goes, Ollie Russell might get an opportunity anyway and, obviously, with Aaron Murphy out I need to find a centre replacement and Jake is the next cab off the rank.

“So there are another couple of opportunities for two of our lads who have been doing very well in the Academy.”