Huddersfield Giants Under 19s are hoping to go one better against Newcastle Thunder at Lockwood Park on Thursday night than they did in their opening Academy fixture.

Academy Head Coach Luke Robinson watched his teenage charges draw 13-13 with a strong Wigan Warriors side in their opening fixture at the Huddersfield Rugby Union Club ground.

He is hoping victory will be forthcoming against Newcastle (7pm), although he will be issuing some words of wisdom to the squad before they take to the field.

“I think it’s about mentally going in with the right attitude,” said Robinson, who is likely to be without ankle ligament injury victim Jack Flynn.

“It’s a lesson for them, it was a lesson I learned when I was younger – it doesn’t matter who you play against, if you go in with the wrong attitude, you’ll get beaten.

“I’m going to make sure that I’ll be drilling in the same messages that I did last week against Wigan.

“They’re a really good group of lads and they’ve been working really hard this year, so I don’t think they’ll take their foot off the gas.”

The Academy blooded four new faces against Wigan in Ben Bamber, Ben Tibbs, Dominic Young and Ellis Broadbent.

They and the team are looking forward to this next assignment and Robinson says plenty of support would be welcome after an encouraging turn-out against Wigan at Lockwood Park.

““It felt like there were more numbers there than there actually were, especially on a cold Thursday night,” explained Robinson.

“So the more that we can get, the better the lads feel and the better they’ll play, so fingers crossed that we can maintain that atmosphere throughout the year.”

Admission to the Academy game is £3 for adults season-ticket holders, £3.50 adults, £2 concession season-ticket holders, £2.50 concessions and free for Under 16s.