Huddersfield Giants long-serving forward Michael Lawrence has been granted a 12-month testimonial in 2019.

The 28-year-old signed for the Giants back in 2007 and since breaking into the senior team in 2009 has been a reliable servant for head coaches Nathan Brown, Paul Anderson, Rick Stone and now Simon Woolford.

Lawrence says he is delighted by the RFL decision to grant him the celebration year.

“It’s something that I’m really proud of and I’m very grateful to the club for supporting me in the application and the RFL for granting it,” said the Huddersfield-born star.

“Next year will be my 12th season full-time at the club, but I’ve been here since I was 14, and to achieve a Testimonial is something I’m very proud of. I’m really looking forward to the year.”

Lawrence has made well over 200 appearances in the Claret and Gold.

“I’ve got a few highlights from my career, I’ve played some great teams, made some great friends and have some fantastic memories,” he explained.

“My debut and being part of the Challenge Cup final squad, but winning the 2013 League Leaders Shield and bringing some silverware to the town for the first time in a long while was something that I’m really proud of.

“I’m really proud of Leroy Cudjoe with this year being his Testimonial Year. He’s doing really well in his Testimonial and I hope everyone can continue to support him.

“Being able to play with your best mates in Leroy and Jermaine McGillvary is something that I’ll always cherish.

“It’s been good for me to watch Leroy and see what he’s done in his Testimonial and know what’s worked and what I might do a little bit differently.

“I just hope that it will be a good year for the fans and I can put on a few events that they can enjoy, hopefully it will be a good year all-round.

“We’re in the process of trying to sort a game at the moment and hopefully it will be one of the first friendlies next year.”

Lawrence added: “I’m not far away from 250 appearances, which is another milestone I’m really proud of.

“If you had said when I was 17 or 18 that I’d be rocking up 250 appearances when I’m 28 then I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m really happy.

“My body is starting to feel good again after the big injury last year, so I just want to start playing some consistently good rugby and keep our good vein of form going.”

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis paid tribute.

“Everyone here is delighted for Michael and we trust everyone will get behind this and support him during 2019.

“We are currently at the latter end of the testimonial year of Leroy Cudjoe and Michael’s been watching how that’s all come together very closely, so I’d expect he will follow a similar pattern.

“He has always been an outstanding professional within every playing group, a very popular player and well respected throughout the league.

“It’s a testament to him, I think, and an example to all, of how a career can develop from starting as a youngster on the wing before he cemented his centre berth then, as he naturally filled out and got bigger and stronger, became a back rower to now being a middle man.

“He has done this through an outstanding work ethic and dedicated lifestyle.

“He is always promoting the club in the community and has stayed loyal to his amateur club Newsome, where he supports and helps where commitments allow.

“He is one of the players that I say to our younger guys ‘look how Michael prepares for games, trains and lives his life’ as being a great advertisement if you want to go on and achieve what he has.

“He will soon pass the 250 Super League game mark as a one-club man which is a remarkable achievement in this the toughest of sports and, as I say, everyone here will hope he has a great 2019.”