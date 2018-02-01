Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is looking to take the next step up as his side enter the 2018 Super League campaign.

The Former Newcastle Knights NRL coach joined the Giants in a firefight in 2016 as they clawed their way out of the Middle 8s and, last season, guided the club into the Super 8s.

This season the goal has to be the top four in Super League and that mission starts tonight at Hull FC.

“Hopefully there is improvement in the group as we go into the new season, “ said Stone, who has Jermaine McGillvary fit and star Jake Mamo back at full back.

“As a group, with the work we have done, we certainly feel that we should complete for a place in the top four.

“But it is a tough competition with a lot of good teams and the start is going to be really important.”

Prop Shannon Wakeman is ruled out alongside Leroy Cudjoe, Alex Mellor and Tom Symonds, but Stone is focused only on the positives going to the KCom Stadium.

“To get four wins out of the first six would be a nice way to start,” said Stone, who could hand a debut to new signing Adam Walne.

“To do that would take the pressure off a little bit and we could work from there.

“But the start is pretty hectic and everyone is aiming to achiveve the same targets, so an element of luck goes with it.

“We have Hull away and then Warrington at home, so we have two tough games to start and we will have to see how we go.”

Stone was given a marked example of what his side can achieve as they went on an impressive run last season after the Magic Weekend that dragged them away from another relegation fight.

“We hit a purple patch mid-season last time and that is something we can use as a benchmark,” said Stone.

“If we can keep the consistency that we had for about a dozen weeks last year through the competition, you have to believe that we can be competitive.

“There was enough proof in that run to show that we can compete with anyone in Super League, so we have to look at a fresh season with a lot of confidence.

“Our squad has probably get more depth and I feel we have more strike capacity.

“But we need to stick to our principles and if we can compete from the start, we can do well.”

Stone says he is feeling totally at home as he enters his second full season in charge in Super League.

“Coming from NRL to Super League there is a challenge to get the balance right,” said Stone.

“As an Aussie coach you can’t come over here and think you are going to change the English players.

“You have to find a balance and that is why the Super League is a good competition to coach in.

“It is hard to get wins and as a competition it is very hard to win, so there are a lot of challenges in front of us.

“But I get a lot of job satisfaction out of it because every day is a challenging day.”