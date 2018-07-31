Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants and their play-off rivals are expecting to find out the Super 8s fixtures in the next 24 hours.

Simon Woolford’s in-form Giants have romped into the top eight on the back of nine wins in 10 Super League fixtures .

In the seven Super 8s fixtures, the Giants have a six-point gap to make up on Warrington Wolves to make it into the top four – playing three games at home and four away.

League Leaders Shield winners St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves currently occupy the top four semi-final places – teams carry forward their point from the regular season – while the Giants, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons are looking to shake things up.

St Helens are the form team going into the post-season, having won 14 straight matches since losing 47-16 at Wakefield on April 15, but no-one will fancy taking on the Giants in their current form.

And, while Jermaine McGillvary has scored successive hat tricks, Darnell McIntosh has crossed the whitewash in the Giants last six matches, so the team are full of confidence.

With powerful prop Suaia Matagi also flying in to take part in the play-offs, the Giants will be even stronger.