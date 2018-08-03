Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Suaia Matagi is excited to have arrived at Huddersfield Giants and can’t wait for the Super 8s to start.

The 30-year-old – confessing to being a bit jet-lagged – has now met his new teammates and believes the group can upset the odds in the play-offs.

The Giants, of course, open their campaign against leaders St Helens away next Friday, August 10, and are bidding to make up a six-point gap on the top four.

Head coach Simon Woolford believes Matagi can only help the cause, and the player himself – originally earmarked to arrive for next season – is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think we can still do something special and finish the year strongly, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Matagi, who came through in New Zealand at the same time as Seb Ikahihifo and Ukuma Ta’ai and knows them well.

“The squad have made me very welcome and are really good, so hopefully we can get the job done this year.”

This is Matagi’s second time in England, having played for Samoa in the 2013 World Cup here.

“That was an experience I will never forget, the grounds and the singing, and I really enjoyed it,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to playing here and being at a club like Huddersfield with so much history.”