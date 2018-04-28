Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants interim head coach Chris Thorman was left frustrated after his team slipped to another defeat.

The Giants have now gone eight games without a win to leave them deep in trouble at the wrong end of the table following the 38-4 loss to Warrindton Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Thorman said: “My overriding emotion is frustration. It’s hard to be irate when everyone is aware of the situation the club is in at the moment.

“We stuck to the plan that we had set but we conceded a couple of soft tries in the first half but apart from that I was pleased with the first half performance.”

Warrington coach Steve Price was delighted to see his team stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches.

But the victory was tempered with the news that England second row forward Ben Currie has been ruled out for the rest of the season with another serious knee injury.

Currie was injured in last week’s Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls and received the devastating news after travelling to see a surgeon in London on Thursday.

The second-row forward missed five months of the 2017 season after tearing the same anterior cruciate ligament.

He made his comeback just in time to earn a place in England’s squad for the 2017 World Cup and went on to play in all six matches including the final Down Under.

Currie then took a knock to the same knee early this season against Wigan, again aggravating the injury which saw him on the sidelines for a month.

Price said: “Ben is going in for an ACL operation on Wednesday.

“Ben won’t play again this year, it’s unfortunate and it’s one of those things where he just got stuck in a tackle but he’ll come back bigger and stronger, he’s got many years left.

“He’s obviously devastated with it being second time around, but he will be looked after by the club, he’s a quality person and we know he will do everything he can to get back as soon as he can.”

In-form winger Josh Charnley was again among the tries, following his four-try Ladbrokes Challenge Cup haul against Bradford with a hat trick against the Giants to make it 10 in six games since his move back to rugby league from Sale Sharks.

Stefan Ratchford crossed twice while Tom Lineham, Joe Philbin and Harvey Livett also touched down for the hosts and Bryson Goodwin, Ratchford and Livett all kicked one conversion apiece to claim the two points and keep the Wolves third in the table.

The Giants points came from a solitary first-half try by Darnell McIntosh.