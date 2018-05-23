Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leroy Cudjoe is back for Huddersfield Giants.

After nine months on the sidelines while recovering from major knee surgery, the 30-year-old centre is named in the 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

It’s great news for interim head coach Chris Thorman, who makes two changes to the squad which defeated Wakefield Trinity 25-22 at Magic Weekend.

Cudjoe and Daniel Smith replace Sam Wood and Tyler Dickinson as the Giants go for a win which would lift them into Super League’s top eight.

“We are really excited to have Leroy coming back in and potentially starting,” said Thorman, who confirmed the club are still waiting to hear travel details for head coach Simon Woolford from Australia.

“He has trained really well, but Leroy being Leroy, he is super critical of himself and the last thing he wants is to be under done.

“I keep saying to him, though, that he has ticked all the boxes from a medical point of view and a conditioning point of view and he is available for selection from every department in the club.

“Leroy, being critical, is still debating whether he’s going to be ready or not, but we have just had another good field session, I’m going to have a chat with him and the staff and, all being well, Leroy will feature.”

Thorman – noting the new four-year contract for Matty English – believes the reappearance of the homegrown hero will give the squad a massive lift against Salford, especially as the Giants are looking for a fourth successive win in all competitions.

“We have tried to give people debuts and recognise milestones, and all this emotional buy-in is significant with the momentum we have got,” explained Thorman.

“Now we are talking about Leroy coming back and everyone can see him again. It’s not just his physical stature, but his stature with what he has done in the game and what he has done for this club.

“He is a real leader of men and a leader by actions, and to see his name on the teamsheet is a real plus for us.”

Squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English.