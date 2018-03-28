Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants caretaker coach Chris Thorman has turned to the club’s youngsters as he faces an injury crisis.

Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Jared Simpson and Sam Hewitt are included in the 19-man squad named for Good Friday’s West Yorkshire derby clash with Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith’s Stadium (3pm).

Full-back Jake Mamo’s hamstring strain will keep him out for at least two more weeks, while England star winger Jermaine McGillvary’s ankle issue is being assessed by specialist with a two month rehabilitation process looking likely.

Club captain Leroy Cudjoe is making good progress following his knee surgery, but is at least six weeks away from playing.

The Giants last match, a 48-16 away defeat at Wigan also took its toll as Lee Gaskell hit an advertising hoarding, cutting his elbow badly which has since gone on to become infected and he remains in hospital.

Also injured in that match were second rower Dale Ferguson and centre Sam Wood, who will not need surgery for his knee injury but is looking at around a month’s rehabilitation, are also out.

Also still out with a knee injury is Australian second rower Tom Symonds and hooker Kruise Leeming is being rested, but there is some respite for Thorman as he takes charge for the first time.

Prop Sebastine Ikahihifo and Ireland international second rower Ollie Roberts are fit and named in the squad.

Thorman is favourite to the Giants next full-time coach at 10/11, ahead of Geoff Toovey (5/1), Rohan Smith (5/1) and former Huddersfield coach John Kear (6/1).

Giants: Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy , Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith , Adam Walne, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor , Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Jared Simpson, Sam Hewitt