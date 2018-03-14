Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These Huddersfield Giants cheerleaders had plenty to shout about after winning a clutch of trophies.

The Giants Competitive Cheerleaders celebrated success at the regional Future Cheer Circus Spectacular held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The 22-strong squad put a hard-hitting six months of training to the test during the two-day event – fielding teams to compete in various divisions at junior and senior levels.

The winners included brother and sister duo Jordan and Rhiannon Paga who won the senior level 5 co-ed partner stunt category while Reece Paga was first in the hip-hop solo and tumble solo classes.

Several of the Giants contingent’s junior and senior level teams triumphed in their categories, including the Titaniun senior co-ed 3 stunt group which were also named grand champions out of the senior, open and university stunt groups competing.

Head coach Robyn Evans praised the “amazing athletes” for their hard work and dedication at the competition, telling them: “You have a winner’s attitude and your passion for the sport never fails to amaze me.”

Robyn added: “I am unbelievably proud of the team we are becoming. A huge thank you also goes to the parents who attended over the weekend. Your commitment to the squad is second to none and one we value.”

The cheerleaders are now taking their training to the next level in order to get their routines in shape for the Legacy Nationals to be held at the end of June at the O2 Arena in London. That follows their success in the Legacy Cheer regional competition at Newcastle earlier this year.

The Huddersfield Giants Cheer and Gymnast squads will also celebrate their success by parading at half-time at tomorrow’s (Thurs) Giants game against Hull KR at the John Smith’s Stadium.