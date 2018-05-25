Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford arrived in the country only hours before but he was sitting in the stand alongside his assistant Chris Thorman to see the Giants pick up a fourth straight win at Salford.

The Australian, formerly the assistant coach at Newcastle Knights , may have still been suffering from the effects of jetlag, but he would have been greatly encouraged by his first live view of the Giants as they dug deep for a win which enabled them to leapfrog Salford into the top eight.

Ian Watson’s side have now lost their last five games in all competitions, but they made a bright start with an early try from centre Junior Sa’u after Daniel Murray had gone close moments earlier.

Robert Lui was unable to add the conversion.

There was a big chance for Huddersfield to get off the mark in the 11th minute when England international winger Jermaine McGillvary was tackled into touch just metres from the tryline, after being put through by Lee Gaskell’s pass.

A 15th minute penalty from Lui edged Salford 6-0 ahead but the Giants got off the mark when Jake Mamo’s pass put winger Darnell McIntosh over in the corner. Danny Brough missed the conversion but kicked a penalty after a high tackle on Ukuma Ta’ai which levelled the scores at 6-6 in the 26th minute.

But having worked hard to claw their way back, Huddersfield soon found themselves behind again 11 minutes before half-time.

There looked to be no danger when Lui kicked to the Giants ingoal area, but the ball was left by Huddersfield full-back Jordan Rankin to roll dead and the alert Salford full-back Niall Evalds stole in and was able to ground the ball.

Lui was unable to add the conversion.

Salford had won the last five meetings between the sides and they made a good start to the second half with Evalds making a 60- metre break before being hauled down by some desperate Huddersfield defence.

But Huddersfield were the next to score when Daniel Smith powered over from close range in the 52nd minute, Brough’s conversion giving the visitors a 12-10 lead.

With 16 minutes remaining, former Salford centre Jordan Turner scored against his former club, taking a pass from Kruise Leeming at dummy half.

Brough added the extras to give Huddersfield an eight-point lead and a sight of jumping out of the bottom four.

Huddersfield sealed victory with a try from Leeming seven minutes from the end which was again converted by Brough.

There was still time for Sa’u to score a second try in the dying minutes, Lui kicking the goal, but it proved too little, too late for Salford.

Last night’s Super League results: Warrington 30 Hull FC 12, Hull KR 24 Wigan Warriors 8, Salford Red Devils 16 Giants 24, Widnes Vikings 6 Wakefield Trinity 19.

Today’s Super League fixture: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (5pm).

Hull KR moved off the bottom of Super League in stunning fashion as Wigan fell flat in the first game since head coach Shaun Wane announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the year.

The Warriors produced their best performance of the season to ease past Warrington at Magic Weekend but they could not match Rovers’ intensity at KCOM Craven Park.

The shock 24-8 victory was Rovers’ biggest scalp since their return.