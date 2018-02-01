Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are picking up the pieces of a demoralising 38-12 defeat at Hull FC in their Super League opener.

A five-try blitz from the home team took it away from a Giants side without Jermaine McGillvary, still not quite fit.

Coach Rick Stone said: “It was a real Jekyll and Hyde performance.

“I was encouraged by a lot of what I saw in the first half, but our second half performance was a train crash.

“We were guilty of making far too many basic errors and our concentration was a real issue.”

Stone also confirmed Sebastine Ikahihifo, who needed treatment in the closing moments, was exhausted rather than injured and should be available v Warrington.