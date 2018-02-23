Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone feels the extended appointment of Wayne Bennett as coach is good for England.

The Huddersfield Giants coach is pleased fellow Australian Bennett is to continue as England head coach and that he will also lead the revived British Lions in 2019.

The 68-year-old Bennett’s two-year contract with the Rugby Football League ran out after he guided England to the final of the 2017 World Cup, but he has agreed a new two-year deal after being persuaded to stay on in the job.

The length of Bennett’s new contract suggests he will not lead England into the next World Cup in 2021, when he will be 71.

But Stone says: “I think it’s another good appointment.

“Obviously the players want to play for him and Wayne does a good job, generally, in getting the players wanting to play for each other.”

Giants wingman Jermaine McGillvary, of course, was a key part of Bennett’s squad at the World Cup and starred en route to the final against Australia.

“Wayne generally produces good camps and good environments which the players enjoy going into,” added Stone.

“He has done that a number of times with the Australia team, with his Queensland team and with his club sides in the past and, particularly, he is really good with representative teams.

“He keeps the gameplans and structure fairly simple, but he has a fairly direct understanding of what expectations are. That’s good, and I think the boys respond to that.

“When you look at the way England seemed to enjoy the World Cup and play well, obviously it was a happy camp which got on well, so it would be silly to change things now.”

Stone believes a period of stability is essential for the national side.

“They have definitely built to a level where they are going to be competitive with most teams in the world and, with with World Cup coming back to England in 2021, it would be wise to have a couple more steps and building blocks in place to make sure the team is in good shape for that particular tournament,” explained Stone.

“I know it’s a long way away, but with the Lions touring there’s another good adventure for the boys who might be involved in that particular tournament.”