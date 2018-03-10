Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone was buoyed by his side’s performance as they collected a second Super League win of the season.

They were 28-16 victors at Widnes Vikings , where both teams finished with 12 men.

The Vikings had substitute Wellington Albert sent off for leading with a an elbow as he took the ball into a tackle, while Giants loose forward Ryan Hinchcliffe was sin-binned seven minutes from time for a foul in a tackle

However, Stone was happy to have the two points.

“We needed a win and the two points are very welcome,” said the Giants boss of a second win in five outings.

“I felt that we controlled the first half pretty well, but even at 20-0 I still felt that Widnes were not going to give up.

“But I thought that we forced the issue and there was a better level of consistency in our play.

“I think we progressed and our defending was very good for 60 minutes.

“It’s tough enough to win at home, so to come to a difficult ground like this against a good team, we have to be pleased with the win and the two points.”