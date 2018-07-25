Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are juggling the finances in an effort to keep Ryan Hinchcliffe at the club.

The Australian lock and hooker, who will be 34 in October, is out of contract but believes he has “unfinished business” at the John Smith’s Stadium, especially now his former Canberra Raiders teammate Simon Woolford is head coach.

Woolford confirmed: “We are really keen to keep Hinchy.

“We are just working through where we are with the (salary) cap and who is coming and who is going.

“Hinchy knows what the coaching staff and the club think of him.

“We want to keep him and, hopefully, we can work towards that happening.”

Hinchcliffe is preparing with the squad for Friday’s home clash with Wakefield Trinity which rounds off the regular Super League season.

After that, it’s the Super 8s – but the Giants have guaranteed their Super League place for next season following the spectacular 32-18 win at Castleford last time out.

“Hinchy wants to play again, and I think everyone would agree he is right on top of his game at the moment,” added Woolford.

“He has still got plenty to offer this team. He is a leader, a great person and a real professional – someone we want to keep for sure.”

So has the former Melbourne Storm player indicated he wants to stay at the Giants?

“Definitely,” answered Woolford.

Back in May, Hinchcliffe told the Examiner: “At this stage I think I would probably like to stay.“It’s been a bit of a tough three years at stages and I feel I’ve still got a bit of unfinished business here.

“And with what’s happened during the last month (following Woolford’s appointment), I do honestly feel with the people we’ve got involved, there are some good things to come from us and I want to be a part of that.

“So, at this stage, it’s a conversation to have and we will see where it goes.”

Woolford had no further update on efforts to sign Akuila Uate from Manly for next season.