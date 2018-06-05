Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are to contest a two-match ban for Danny Brough.

The experienced half-back was charged with dangerous contact in the Challenge Cup defeat by Catalans Dragons.

The 35-year-old was handed a two-match penalty notice for the grade B offence and will miss the fixtures against Leeds on Friday and Catalans Dragons the following Friday if he does not win his appeal.

Head coach Simon Woolford explained: “We will go and roll the dice with Broughy.

“We feel we have a pretty good case, but you never know how they (the RFL disciplinary chiefs) are looking at it.

“We feel it was penalty sufficient. He’s had 10 minutes in the bin and now he’s facing a two-mathc suspension – we feel that’s quite a tough penalty.

“The tackle wasn’t so bad, so we will go and make our case and see what happens.”

Rhinos prop Anthony Mullally, the former Giants player, could also sit out Friday’s game at Headingley after he was given a one-match penalty notice for grade A raising a knee in a tackle.

Mullally missed two matches last month after being charged with illegal use of his knees in four separate incidents during Leeds’ cup victory at Widnes.

Giants duo Danial Smith and Sebastine Ikahihifo were both issued with cautions for dangerous contact.