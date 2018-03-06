Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants forward Daniel Smith has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle in the defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

The 24-year-old is charged alongside Wakefield second rower Matty Ashurst for the same offence , but Wakefield have indicated the penalty on Ashurst is a mistake.

Prop Smith will miss the Giants’ trip to face Widnes Vikings in Super League on Friday night, when Rick Stone’s side are bidding for only a second win of the season in their fifth match.

Wakefield, of course, won the re-arranged derby at Belle Vue on Sunday 22-4.

Hull prop Liam Watts is facing a three-match ban for the headbutt which earned him a fourth red card in under 12 months.

Watts was sent off following the clash with Warrington front rower Dom Crosby during Hull’s 21-12 Betfred Super League win on Friday night.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel deemed it a Grade C offence and Watts has until 11am today to accept the three-match penalty notice or face a disciplinary hearing.

Watts was sent off three times in 2017 and his previous record means he received a penalty notice at the higher end of the range.

Warrington half-back Declan Patton, who was also sent off in the game at the KCOM Stadium, is facing an even bigger ban after being referred to the RFL’s operational rules tribunal for a Grade D high tackle on Hull winger Bureta Faraimo.

Patton’s teammate Sitaleki Akauola, who is just two matches into his Super League career, is also in danger of missing Friday’s derby with St Helens after being handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B dangerous tackle in the same game.

Hull centre Carlos Tuimavave will face no further action after receiving a Grade A penalty notice for a dangerous tackle in that feisty match.

Former Wigan forward Eddy Pettybourne has been given a three-match ban for a high tackle during Toulouse’s Betfred Championship win over Leigh.