Huddersfield’s veteran playmaker Danny Brough is facing the possibility of a ban of three to five matches following his dismissal for verbally abusing a touchjudge.

Brough was sent off by referee James Child five minutes from the end of the Giants’ 30-12 Betfred Super League defeat by Salford on Sunday.

He has been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a Grade D offence and will appear before a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday.

St Helens centre Mark Percival, who was sin-binned for disputing the decision of a touchjudge during his side’s 24-20 defeat by Wakefield the same day, has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a grade A offence.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield stand-off Lee Gaskell and Salford prop Lee Mossop were both told they would face no further action over grade A offences arising from the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hull forwards Danny Washbrook and Masi Matongo were given cautions for dangerous tackles in their win at Widnes.