Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants playmaker Danny Brough has been handed a three-match ban and fined £500 after being found guilty of verbally abusing a touchjudge.

Brough was sent off by referee James Child five minutes from the end of the Giants’ 30-12 Betfred Super League defeat by Salford on Sunday.

He was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a Grade D offence and appeared before a disciplinary tribunal last night.

He could have received a ban of up to five matches, but even though he will sit out three games, it’s still a massive blow to interim head coach Chris Thorman and the club’s chances of climbing the table.

Brough will sit out Friday’s trip to St Helens, the match at Warrington the following Friday (April 27) and the home clash with Widnes on May 4.

Wigan, meanwhile, have recognised winger Liam Marshall’s meteoric rise to prominence with a new four-year contract.

The 21-year-old was playing part-time rugby league with Swinton two years ago but has not looked back since getting his chance in Super League due to injury four games into last season.

Marshall, a product of Wigan’s prolific academy system, scored four tries in his second appearance against Warrington and has taken his total to 30 in just 27 Super League appearances.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Liam has been on quite a journey to get to this point and his story is a glowing testament to the Wigan reserves team, without whom we would probably have lost him.

“Undoubtedly a talented rugby league player, Liam has excelled since debuting for the first team.”