Huddersfield Giants are working on a new contract offer to star Danny Brough – with a year-by-year option possibly in the offing.

The inspirational playmaker – a general who can dictate Super League matches – is out of contract at the end of this season.

But having passed his 35th birthday last month, head coach Rick Stone admits they have to be sensible about a package for both parties going forward.

The Giants have already snapped up props Ollie Roberts and Sebastine Ikahihifo on long-term contracts and are looking to announce more deals – with Brough’s situation high on the agenda.

“I have said before that the recruitment part is a 24-7 ongoing situation and it doesn’t change,” said Stone, preparing his side for Friday night’s home clash with St Helens with fit-again Jermaine McGillvary and Adam Walne in the squad.

“We are assessing every couple of weeks all of our squad, and we are prioritising some boys we want to tie down long term so, hopefully, there will be a few more to come in the next couple of weeks.

“With Danny, he is off contract at the end of this year and it’s not so much a delicate one but maybe a tricky one.

“Danny is sort of in the twilight of his career and we need to make an educated decision on what we think Danny’s got left and how fit and healthy he can stay.

But, at the moment, his game against Warrington was great and he is still a positive contributor to our team , so we will look at that one (his contract situation) pretty soon.

“It would probably, I would suggest, be a year-by-year sort of thing with Danny going forward.”

Scotland international Brough, who was Man of Steel in 2013 as the Giants lifted the League Leaders Shield, has been a key Giants player since signing from Wakefield in 2010.

A Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC in 2005, he has played well over 200 matches in the Claret and Gold.