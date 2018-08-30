Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever the outcome of this Super 8s chase, Chris Thorman believes Huddersfield Giants are putting some very positive building blocks in place for the 2019 campaign.

The assistant coach says recruitment isn’t finished yet – the club have just brought in Tom Holmes from Featherstone and are strongly linked with Aquila Uate of Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in the Australian NRL – but that isn’t the only reason for optimism.

“The thing which excites me more than anything is how good the squad is right now,” said Thorman, as the Giants hunt a seventh straight win against Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The fact we are not really going to lose anybody next year who’s having a really influential say on our campaign this year is really exciting for me.

“The other thing is the crop of youngsters coming through the Academy.

“They are sitting in fourth spot in the Academy League and I watch every single game of theirs. They also participate quite a lot in our (senior) training sessions, so I get to influence what they do, and they are doing really well.

“So it’s hard to find a negative around the club with the way everything is going.

“That is down to hard work and people doing their jobs consistently well - and as a staff, that is what we will continue to keep driving.”

One of the Academy, Robson Stevens, has been selected in the England Youth 18-man squad to face Wales in Llanelli tomorrow (1pm).

He signed for the Academy having progressed through the club’s scholarship programme.