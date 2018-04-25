Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mamo is putting a spring in the Huddersfield Giants step as he returns to action against Warrington.

That’s the view of interim head coach Chris Thorman, who named the Australian full-back in his 19-man squad along with fit-again Michael Lawrence and confirmed Jared Simpson would play on the left win in place of Innes Senior.

The Giants, of course, are looking for pride and performance after their 66-4 mauling at St Helens, and also to try and close a five-point gap on the top eight.

“Jake picked up a niggling hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for a month longer than we first anticipated, but we all know what he brings to us when he is fit, firing and consistent,” said Thorman, who said the club were getting nearer in the process of making a permanent coaching appointment.

“He brings another dimension to our team, that’s for sure, not just offensively but defensively when he plays in the full-back position.

“Jake brings an energy and assertiveness and he has trained well the last few field sessions he has done.

“He is really excited and there is a bit of a buzz about the group when he is on the training field – and we are excited to have Jake back.”

Thorman, who is hoping Lee Gaskell will return as well as Danny Brough serves the second of his three-match ban, wants the correct, professional response from the whole squad after the debacle at St Helens.

“I said immediately after the game I thought two many people gave up and, watching it again, it was a pretty tough video session for them all to watch,” said Thorman.

“It was just the effort-based stuff which wasn’t good enough, so this is an opportunity to right some wrongs – and there were plenty of wrongs against St Helens!

“When the chips are down, you need people who are willing to stand up and fight toe to toe with the opposition.

“We didn’t have enough of those, so I would expect a positive reaction in that regard, especially with one or two back who can bring a big of energy to the team. We are just looking for a better attitude all round.”

A number of players return to the mix for Warrington, who are without England back-row forward Ben Currie because of a knee injury.

Ben Murdoch-Masila is named after time on the sidelines through injury and the squad includes former Giants Kevin Brown and Jack Hughes.

Giants squad: Jake Mamo, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Seb Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Jared Simpson.

Warrington: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood.

Referee: Tom Grant (RFL).

The Giants Under 19s are in action at Lockwood Park tonight (7pm) when they take on Leeds Rhinos.

Luke Robinson’s side have been defeated only once all season while recording wins against Catalans, Widnes and Newastle.

Season-ticket holders pay £3 entry (£3.50 for others), with concessions at £2.50 (£2 for season-ticket holders). Under 16s are free