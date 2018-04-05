Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants fans can make it a bumper weekend of rugby league by attending Friday night’s Holliday Cup final at Laund Hill (7pm).

With Chris Thorman’s Giants not in action until Sunday against Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium, Giants supporters could help swell the crowd for the amateur final clash between Underbank Rangers and Moldgreen.

It’s a clash between two sides who play in the Pennine League Division 2 West and it’s expected to be close.

The final had to be postponed on Monday because of the heavy snow, so organisers are hoping for no problems around this time.

It’s the end of an era for Underbank, who are scrapping winter RL and moving into two summer league teams.

Coach Richard Wilde has guided the Holme Valley team for 10 seasons and taken them to many titles during that time.

Also hanging up their boots for the last time once the final is played are Daz Southwell, Steven Woodcock and Martin Wilson.

Moldgreen, meanwhile, are delighted to return to the Holliday Cup final with a young team brought up through their junior ranks - many of whom are attracting attention from professional clubs.

David Holmes has a vast amount of experience and has played in no fewer than five Holliday Cup finals, previously being man of the match for Underbank in 1996!

Rachel Blakley, representing Vivimed, will present the Cup.

In charge of the final is Andy Fossett of Huddersfield Referees Society.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concession and free for Under 16s.

Underbank Rangers: Dayle King, Sam Wilson, Darren Southwell, Tom Booth, Martin Wilson, Oliver Moorhouse, Dan Kilby, Joe Bellas, Steven Woodcock, Jack Dyson, Tom Stringer, Hedley Coldrick, Adam Lodge, Jack Wilson, Matt Byatt, Jon Lee Sanderson, Jason Southwell, Ross White , Adam Sykes, Lucas France, Tom Wormald, Dave Pawson.

Moldgreen: Richard Brooke, Darren Boyle, Dalton Cartwright, John Coletta, Anthony Collins, Winston Dayes, Mathew Dearnley, Leon Donaldson, Charlie Frost, Stephen Gibbs, Chance Hancock, David Holmes,

Leon James, Luke James, Robert Jowett, Ethan Kershaw, Jason Knapton, Niall McKevitt, Kyle McManus, Jordan Paga, Darren Rhodes, Darren Schofield, Amar Siddique, Jugraj Singh, James Szuluk, Callum Taylor, Joshua Wilcock, Benjamin Wilstrop.

Referee: Andy Fossett.