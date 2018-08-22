Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The power of television and the Challenge Cup Final, which we assume you will be glued to on Saturday.

Dave Woods gave a powerful insight into the role of television in our sport.

As we all know, rugby in France prior to the Second World War was the version that we all love and call The Greatest Game (TGG).

It was also the most popular version of the game.

The Vichy government controlled the south of France on behalf of its Nazi friends.

Many in that government were union sympathisers and used their position to destroy Rugby League, thinking that it would never recover.

And that is why our version died a death in France.

Right initially, but wrong.

After the war Rugby League came back fighting and as strong as ever.

The 1951 French team even got a ticker tape welcome in Paris for its successful exploits Down Under.

Then along came television.

The leading lights of French RL did not want their games televised as it would take away gate money from the clubs.

Which is true. But look what happened.

The television companies were approached (or vice-versa) by union men who saw TV as a way of getting their version to the masses.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Then, and now according to some supporters, the people in charge could not see beyond the end of their noses.

Let’s hope that the new people in charge of TGG have the necessary vision to successfully take us into the next decade so that Rugby League here in the UK does not die a death as it did in France all those years ago.

By the way, Catalans Dragons are the result of merging XIII Catalans and St Esteve, absolute and total bitter rivals – the French equivalent of Hull FC and Hull KR.

Bernard Guasch, a local wealthy businessman, merged the two clubs and again, the rest is history.

Would you watch Huddersfield Giants merging with Halifax and playing at the Shay?

Considering what is being reported about our home ground, think about it.

In the very near future we shall be having one of our regular meetings with the club’s directors.

If there is anything you would like us to bring up please inform Trevor Kaye (secretary@giantssupporters.co.uk).

To find out more about joining our committee, have a chat with one of us in the Legends Bar, go to http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/AGM%20Nominations.html , or contact Trevor.

It is also the final call for voting for our Wagstaff Trophy winner.

Events: Tuesday September 4, Tony Smith (our ex-coach); Tuesday October 2, AGM; Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand. If you have booked, the final balance is now payable; Friday December 14, Reindeer Race Night (Turnbridge WMC).

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .