Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford believes Huddersfield Giants fans have once again got a team they can be proud of.

The Giants’ 40-28 home triumph over Wakefield Trinity, coupled with results elsewhere, meant Woolford’s men finished the regular Betfred Super League season in fifth place.

The win over Wakefield made it nine victories from Huddersfield’s last 10 top-flight fixtures and gives them some serious momentum going into the Super 8s – for which they have signed Parramatta Eels powerful prop Suaia Matagi.

It is in stark contrast to the start of the season, with the Giants rock bottom at the halfway point.

Head coach Woolford is hoping the events of the last few months are a taste of things to come.

“The last few years have been pretty tough for the fans, but many of them have stuck by us and are now reaping the reward,” said Woolford.

“This group have worked extremely hard for each other in the time I’ve been here, and I believe the fans now have a team they can once again be proud of.

“I hope that’s the case, and I also hope (chairman) Ken Davy feels the same way.

“It was his birthday (Thursday), and he said winning nine out of our last 10 Super League games is the best birthday present he could have had.

“I hope there will be even more for us to celebrate in the future.”

For the second successive week, Jermaine McGillvary led the way for the Giants with a hat-trick, with his second try of the night making it 150 for the club.

There were also tries from Jordan Rankin, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh and Ukuma Ta’ai, with Woolford admitting the victory was achieved in the face of some adversity.

“I’m really happy with this win, although we did it pretty tough with the number of injuries we suffered on the night,” added Woolford.

“We lost Darnell McIntosh (dead leg) at half-time, then we lost Aaron Murphy (hamstring), Michael Lawrence (ankle) and Oliver Roberts with a head knock.

“That meant Ukuma Ta’ai went back on against the doctor’s wishes with a bum knee to make up the numbers.”

Wakefield were unable to reproduce the scintillating form they showed to thrash Hull the week before.

They did score tries through Ben Jones-Bishop, Bill Tupou, Pauli Pauli, Justin Horo and Tom Johnstone, and four goals from Ryan Hampshire - although that was of little consolation to Chris Chester.

“Defensively, we were way off in that first half,” said the head coach. “Our intent in contact and decision-making was simply not good enough.

“That first 40 minutes was probably the worst we’ve seen from us this year, there was so much that was wrong about the way we played. But as daft as it seemed, with the amount of ball we had, we could have got something out of the game.

“The players got a lot of praise for what they did last week, but here we were beaten by Huddersfield, who are a good side and they are playing well. They looked like they wanted the game more than us.”