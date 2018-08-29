Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems the one thing Rugby League is consistently good at is meddling with its structure - at mending things when they’re not really broke.

The latest is the Super 8s sold on the slogan ‘Every Game Counts’.

It certainly does for the clubs in this part of the competition as it means a potential demotion from Super League .

Where are the mighty Bradford Bulls? Hull KR, Leigh and Salford have been playing at yo-yo.

In 2017 Catalan Dragons beat Leigh, with a heroic effort, in the last chance saloon Million Pound Game.

Meanwhile at the other end of the leagues, life goes on as normal with a series of play-offs.

The shine, however, has worn off the Super 8s format as Super League clubs realise they can fall from grace.

Its new chief executive, Robert Elstone, has come up with a new format .

Well, not entirely new. One up, one down, promotion and relegation from 2019.

The Championship and League 1 will certainly be shaken up too.

The Championship moving to 14 teams from 2019. There will be a single relegation and three teams promoted at the end of the 2018 season.

This has left the bottom of Championship 1 with a dogfight finish between Swinton and Rochdale who, until now, were both resigned to relegation.

There is no wet ink yet, just a cat among pigeons as Rugby League looks once more to changing its format and saving face.

There is insufficient space here to debate the rights and wrongs.

It being Rugby League, everyone has a different opinion.

The one thing we have in common is our love of the game, our hope for its future to be bright.

Maybe the Hearn brothers, spotted in the royal box at Wembley, will help to bring our beloved sport out from the shadows.

On a more cheerful note, what a game that was at Wembley.

Many congratulations to Steve McNamara and his Dragons on a fantastic, historic win in the Challenge Cup final.

We wouldn’t have seen this if they’d lost the Million Pound Game.

The game in France has had it tough, here is a barely dreamt of opportunity to take its profile up.

Apparently, even the French President, Emmanuel Macron, sent his best wishes saying ‘all of France is behind you. Allez Catalans’.

More congratulations. This time to Mark Atack and Scott Kitcher for their organisation of the Bank Holiday Fans Charity Match which raised over £1,000.

Well done guys.

Also a huge thanks to all those involved, from players, who put their bodies on the line, to sponsors, and to all the fans who turned out on a wet, dismal day.

Heroes one and all.

Don’t forget memberships of the HGSA can be renewed in the Legends Bar on Friday. Our speaker next Tuesday is ex-coach Tony Smith.

Come along to Turnbridge WMC at 7.30 for a great evening.