Huddersfield Giants are flying in powerful prop Suaia Matagi from Parramatta Eels to play in the Super 8s.

Simon Woolford’s first signing was revealed to be on his way after the 40-28 victory over Wakefield Trinity , which confirmed the Giants finished fifth in Super League – a remarkable turnaround from earlier in the season.

The 30-year-old New Zealander Matagi – who represented Samoa in last year’s World Cup – arrives as the Giants bid to close a six-point gap to make the top four.

Woolford said: “We have worked quietly away from the media spotlight to enable Suaia to come now and help us in the final games, and I’m excited that he’ll be here soon.

“I have spoken before about his qualities and to be able to add a player of his stature at this stage of the year should give everyone a huge boost.

“He was my first signing for Huddersfield and it’s a mark of him as a man and shows his determination to help us that as soon as his Visa landed he wanted to get here, meet his new playing group and help us get some wins, ahead of when he’ll bring all his family across I imagine in November time.”

When Matagi signed earlier this month for the 2019 campaign he said: “I am extremely excited to take my football to the next level under the leadership of coach Simon Woolford.

“And I’m also looking forward to the challenge of playing in the English Super League.

“Joining a proud club like the Huddersfield Giants is a privilege and I will represent our fans to the best of my ability.”