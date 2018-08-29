Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are intent on retaining their sizzling attacking edge against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Simon Woolford’s fifth-placed side are looking for a seventh successive victory in the John Smith’s derby and are keen to keep up the pressure on the Super 8s top four.

The Giants ran in four tries against Hull FC last time out when winning 26-6 and perhaps the only surprise was that wingmen Darnell McIntosh and Jermaine McGillvary weren’t on the scoresheet.

McIntosh will argue he kicked a goal, but in the previous seven matches the 21-year-old homegrown product crossed the whitewash for 10 tries and notched in every game.

McGillvary, too, was in red-hot form, bagging hat tricks against Wakefield and Castleford.

Now, as the Giants get to within sniffing distance of the top four – they will be hoping Warrington suffer a hangover from the Challenge Cup final defeat when they tackle Hull FC – assistant coach Chris Thorman says they’ve no intention of taking their foot off the gas.

“We have spoken a lot about our defence, but I do think our offence has been improving three, four and five per cent every week,” said Thorman, who confirmed that Sebastine Ikahihifo and Matty English are the only Giants not under consideration.

“It’s all about having a good eye for detail and paying attention to detail and video analysis in training.

“The boys are buying into it and everybody understands their role.

“When everybody is on the same page and understands their role, then good things happen.”

Thorman added: “I guess our wingers, in particular, are getting some reward for that – especially Darnell on that left wing.

“And it’s great to see Leroy (Cudjoe) and Jermaine forging that combination we know they are capable of .

“As an offensive coach, it’s really pleasing to watch.

“It’s enjoyable, and it’s good to play rugby league with a smile on your face and scoring points – and hopefully that continues.”

Thorman admits the chance to potentially close a four-point gap in the remaining five play-off games is an enticing one.

“After Wakefield we have Warrington away and we’ve earmarked that match,” said Thorman.

“We are not getting complacent in any way because our only focus at the moment is on Wakefield, but Simon always said we would look after the first three matches, one by one, and see where it gets us.

“We have stuck to our assignment so far by winning the first and second games and now the third one is the most important match we’ve had all season.

“That’s why our focus is only on Wakefield. We will look at the Warrington match when we need to turn our eye to the Warrington match.

“We will watch their game against Hull FC with them being up before us, but all we can aim to do is build up as much pressure as possible by controlling what we can control ourselves.

“That is all we can do.”