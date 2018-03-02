Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are to loan forward Shannon Wakeman to Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams.

The 28-year-old Italian international prop, who played 28 times for Giants last season after signing for them from Illawarra Cutters, has joined Rams for an initial month. Rams coach Neil Kelly said: “Prop is one area we need to strengthen.

“A player of his quality – speed, footwork and defence – will add to what we’ve already become as a team this year.

“He is not fit at the moment, he is a couple of weeks off playing, but I am really looking forward to him joining us.”

Wakeman will join fellow Giants pack forward Matty English at the Rams.

English is also on loan and produced a man-of-the-match award display against Swinton Lions.

The Rams are at Barrow tomorrow and English said: “Cumbrian sides are always the same, tight little grounds, not much space to play in, horrible pitches and it normally rains.

“Plus you have to factor in the long journeys and they always like the home advantage, it just makes it one of the toughest places in the country to go to.

“It’s always wet and muddy up there, I don’t think the sun ever shines up in Cumbria, but I love those sorts of days and pitches.

“The game is all played at one speed and as a centre you prefer that, you can store your energy and put some big hits in.

“I can’t wait to get up there and to play at Barrow, I’m really looking forward to the game.”

Giants packman Colton Roche has joined York City Knights on a one month loan.

The move came about after talks between the clubs and the players representative and was done in time for the 24-year-old, who is an Ireland international and signed from Bradford Bulls in the close season, to debut at Coventry tomorrow.

Giants head coach Rick Stone said: “Colton was in the 19, but probably not the 17 I had in mind and he ideally needs a run so the conversation with York came at the right time for all parties.”

The Giants Under 19 Academy clash with Castleford Tigers at Lockwood Park today has been postponed due to the weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday with a 7pm kick-off.