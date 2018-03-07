Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has made three changes to his squad to face Widnes Vikings on Friday night (8pm).

The changes to the squad that faced Wakefield Trinity sees Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner and Tom Symonds being replaced by Michael Lawrence, Alex Mellor and Tyler Dickinson.

Mellor has been named in his first squad of the 2018 season having been out through injury, while Stone had to make his selection without forward Smith, who has been banned for two matches for a dangerous tackle in the 22-4 defeatr away at Wakefield Trinity.

Denis Betts welcomes back Chris Houston into his 19-man squad after he has served a two-match suspension for the Giants game as the Vikings look to continue their encouraging early season form which has taken them into top four of the Betfred Super League.

Giants squad: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Sam Wood, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson

Widnes squad: Greg Burke, Hep Cahill, Ed Chamberlain, Jay Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Tom Gilmore, Rhys Hanbury, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, Jordan Johnstone, Stefan Marsh, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Wellington Albert, Matt Whitley, Sam Wilde