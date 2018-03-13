Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone admits he is in the dark over his future but would love to extend his stay in Super League.

The Giants have tied up five players who would have been out of contract at the end of the season, including mostly recently Danny Brough, but Stone says he has yet to begin talks over his own position.

The 51-year-old Australian was appointed on a two-and-a-half contract as the successor to Paul Anderson in July 2016 and, after helping the Giants avoid relegation in his first season, he guided the club to a top-eight finish in 2017.

Stone, who was assistant to England coach Wayne Bennett at Newcastle in the time between his head coaching spells at the Knights, says he has unfinished business at the Giants.

“Ideally, I’d love to stay here and build some success that’s sustainable and keep the club in good health, making sure particularly some of the young boys who are coming through, blossom,” said Stone.

“That would be great to see. It’s really important for a club like ours, who are not quite in the market as some of the bigger hitters to be able to produce our own talent.”

Stone insists he is not concerned over the uncertainty as he prepares his side for Thursday’s televised round six game against Hull KR at the John Smith’s Stadium (7.45).

He added: “My immediate focus is winning some games.

“Ideally everyone would like to know what their situation is but it doesn’t make any difference to how you prepare or what the results are so you’ve just got to get on with it.

“Maybe I’ll sit down and talk to (chairman) Ken (Davy) and (managing director) Richard (Thewlis) in due course and find out what the future’s going to hold.

“Maybe they’re just waiting to see what happens as well themselves.”

The Giants will have centre Jordan Turner back in action for their clash with the Robins.

The 29-year-old suffered a head injury in the Giants 22-4 defeat at Wakefield Trinity and was left out of the Giants squad for their 28-16 away success at Widnes Vikings in the latest round of matches.

“Jordan will be back this week,” confirmed head coach Rick Stone.

“With the concussion he suffered in the game at Wakefield, we decided he need to sit out last week.”

And Stone could be boosted with second row forward Michael Lawrence also on the road to recovery.

The 27-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the opening day defeat at Hull FC, but could be in line to face their Humberside rivals.

“Michael is getting a lot closer,” said Stone.

“He is back train ing with us this week and we will have to see how he goes in the build up to Thursday’s game.”

Television pundit Jon Wells is to return to Castleford as director of rugby.

Wells, 39, who made over 250 Super League appearances after starting out his playing career with the Tigers, will combine his job at Sky Sports with his newly appointed role at his hometown club.

Wells will take charge of football matters, working alongside head coach Daryl Powell and providing a link with the board of directors.

Castleford have also announced the appointment of current commercial director Mark Grattan as managing director after confirming that Steve Gill will step down as chief executive at the end of May.