Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has made three changes for Friday’s away trip to Wigan Warriors in Super League (8pm).

Stone’s 19-man squad brings the return of Michael Lawrence, who has shaken off a hamstring strain, Adam Walne, also back after injury, and Daniel Smith, who has completed a two-match suspension, to the team.

Jake Mamo remains on the sidelines, due to a hamstring strain, along with Tommy Symonds (knee) and added to the list of absentees are injured forwards Oliver Roberts and Sebastine Ikahihifo

For Wigan second rower Joel Tomkins returns after recovering from a swollen knee.

Liam Marshall and Gabe Hamlin are also named in the Warriors squad after featuring for Wigan’s reserves side last weekend.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam Walne, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas