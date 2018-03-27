Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have parted company with head coach Rick Stone.

The 51-year-old former Newcastle Knights and Fiji international coach took over at the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2016.

In his initial season he steered the club to Super League safety in the Middle 8s and in his first full campaign in 2017 took the club back into the top eight.

However, Stone has endured a disappointing start to Super League 2018 and, following heavy defeats 38-6 at home against Hull KR and 40-16 away at Wigan Warriors, the Giants board have decided to make a change with former Giants skipper Chris Thorman being placed in immediate charge of first team matters.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “It is a very difficult call for any club to make in respect of the head coach, but the board felt that a change was needed.

“And that change was needed sooner rather than later with much of the season still to run.

“Rick Stone is an outstanding man, character and coach, but the results for us simply haven’t worked out as anyone would have wished for.”

“Everyone here will be upset to see Rick leave as he is a very popular man but with this decision now made we focus on supporting Chris Thorman in the role with the recognition that we will be inundated with offers of names wanting to come in – all of which we will evaluate in the fullness of time.

“Chris understands this but he also understands that this is an opportunity for him to put himself forward too as he knows he is very highly thought of in our club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks and gratitude to Rick Stone and wish him every success in the future.”

Thorman will take charge for a busy Easter weekend with the Giants at home to Leeds Rhinos on Friday (3pm) and then away to Catalans Dragons on Easter Monday.