New Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Woolford has arrived from Australia.

And he was watching the match at Salford Red Devils, having been shipped from Manchester Airport by coaching staff member Mark Andrews.

Woolford said: “It’s taken some time and I must admit I was concerned for a little while, but the advice was the Visa can take a while, even on a priority service, and the most important thing is that we’ve got the result we wanted and I’m here now.

“Chris (Thorman) has done a really good job the last couple of weeks and we won’t change too much because we want to build on the momentum that we’ve got.

“We might make a few subtle changes to the way we attack with the wetter weather, but all we want to do is better what we’ve been doing over the last two or three weeks.”

Woolford has been in regular contact with Thorman and the coaching staff via Skype.

“It’s not like being here, but it’s been all right,” explained the former Newcastle Knights assistant.

“We’ve managed to get through quite a bit of stuff with Chris and the other coaches, watching the training videos and a couple of games.

“The great thing is that myself, Chris, Robbo (Luke Robinson) and Bumper (Andrews) all have similar ideas towards our footy and it’s working really well.

“I’m just glad to be here now and to get right in among it. I can’t wait.”