Giants need to bring in two or three quality players to compete with the top teams in the Super League and are hot on the trail of Akuila Uate from Manly.

Head coach Simon Woolford said they will have some news on signings in the next few days as talks continued with a number of potential players.

He said Huddersfield is a great place to live and any player wanting to move into Super League from NRL would consider the club.

“We are a team on the up”, said Woolford.

“There are good things happening at the club and like any we will be looking to advance our squad and make some changes at the end of the year.

“That is no different to any team whether it is in the Super League or the NRL. It is important that you rotate and change your squad from year to year.

“If we get two or three quality signings we will quickly become more competitive with the top teams.”

Woolford also repeated his message that it has to be the right type of player for the club.

He said he wants players who will come to Huddersfield to work and play good rugby and they do not want players who are heading towards the end of their careers.