Ryan Hinchcliffe says farewell to the home Huddersfield Giants supporters when his team take on Wigan Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 33-year-old Australian forward – an NRL Grand Final and World Club Challenge winner with Melbourne Storm – has announced his retirement at the end of the season to pursue coaching opportunities in his homeland.

With just the trip to Catalans Dragons to come for the Giants this season, the clash with Wigan is a significant occasion for Hinchcliffe after three years in Claret and Gold.

One of the many people offering congratulations and best wishes has been his Melbourne Storm teammate Billy Slater, who is also retiring at the end of the campaign in Australia.

“Congratulations Hinchy on a great career – I’m very proud to say I was a part of it,” said Slater.

“We have shared many great memories and you are one hell of a teammate.

“I will look forward to seeing you back here at the Storm and I hope you enjoy your farewell – well done mate.”

Giants head coach Simon Woolford is keen to give Hinchy a winning send-off from the stadium, confirming the forward will play despite a bruised jaw which was first thought to be broken.

“Hinchy is one of the tough ones of the group so he will be fine – it’s just a bit of bruising,” said Woolford, who will play Lee Gaskell at full-back, meaning Ollie Russell joins Danny Brough in the halves.

“It would take more than that for Hinchy to miss his last couple of games.

“He has been through some tough times at this club over the last three years, so it would be nice to send him off with a couple of wins.”

Asked if Mamo would also be playing his last game, Woolford answered: “Maybe.

“At this stage Mams looks like he will be going back to Australia, but it’s not out of the question him staying.

“He is playing at left centre and we have still got a little bit of stuff to do with our team, recruitment and all that.

“While it does look like Mams will be going back to Australia, there is a small possibility he may not. We have to sort that out in the next few weeks.”

The head coach has made three changes from the 19-man squad that faced Castleford Tigers last week with Alex Mellor, Russell and Jon Luke Kirby replacing Jordan Turner, Daniel Smith and Jake Wardle .

Russell has impressed this season when he’s been called upon after enjoying a terrific season with the academy.

Woolford confirmed Kirby and Sam Hewitt were the 18th and 19th men at the moment but, given some of the bad luck the club are having with injuries, he wouldn’t rule out one of them making an appearance.

“Out of the top four, Wigan are one of the teams who are peaking at the right time of the year – I don’t think they have lost since we beat them six or seven weeks ago,” said Woolford, who said he expects the signing of Akuila Uate to be sealed soon for next season.

“They are on a bit of a run at the moment even though they are not quite a full strength, but we see this as a game we can win, no doubt about it.

“Against Wakefield , a 20-minute spell killed us and then last week at Castleford , even though they scored all their points late on, it was the last 20 minutes of the first half which really hurt us, defending our own tryline.

“I don’t think we had the ball for 16 minutes and you can’t do that against any team because, at some stage, it is going to get you.

“For us, it got us late on, we tired badly and, when that happens, errors occur and you go into bad habits defensively.

“We have to make sure we are a lot better this week.”

Giants: Jake Mamo, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Colton Roche, Matty English, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Oliver Russell, Jon Luke Kirby, Suaia Matagi.