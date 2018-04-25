Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mamo and Michael Lawrence are back in the Huddersfield Giants squad for Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

Both have been out injured and missed the 66-4 trouncing by St Helens which left the Giants second bottom of the Betfred Super League table.

Danny Brough serves the second match of his three-game suspension and teenage wingman Innes Senior, who has three tries to his name, is rested for this one.

Giants squad: Jake Mamo, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Seb Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Jared Simpson.

Warrington are sweating over the fitness of second row forward Ben Currie.

Currie, who played more games for his country than for his club in 2017 after undergoing major knee surgery the previous October, limped out of Saturday’s 54-6 Challenge Cup win over Bradford and went for scans on Monday.

Wolves coach Steve Price confirmed it was an injury to the same knee but is still waiting to discover the extent of it.

“Ben will see a specialist on Thursday when we will know more,” said Price.

Currie, who made his England debut in the 2017 World Cup, is in coach Wayne Bennett’s elite performance squad and in line to play in the mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver on June 23.

However, the player suggested on social media that he could be set for another lay-off.

“Just bought my Euro Millions tickets, feeling like I’m due some luck,” Currie tweeted.