Huddersfield Giants will kick-off the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-finals live on TV against Catalans Dragons on Thursday, May 31.

It will be on Sky Sports at 7.35pm on that night , with kick-off to be confirmed.

The other three quarter-finals are also on live TV.

Betfred Super League Champions Leeds Rhinos will come head-to-head with the only remaining Betfred Championship side, Leigh Centurions, in the second fixture to be shown live on Sky Sports on Friday, June 1 (7.35pm).

BBC Sport will broadcast two games over the weekend starting with Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors on Saturday, June 2 (2.30pm), followed by St Helens against current Ladbrokes Challenge Cup holders, Hull FC, on Sunday, June 3 (3.30pm).

The Cup semi-final draw will be conducted live on BBC Sport at the Totally Wicked Stadium following the conclusion of the St Helens v Hull FC fixture.

Confirmed schedule:

Thursday, May 31: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (7.35pm, Sky Sports)

Friday, June 1: Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions (7.35pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 2: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (2.30pm, BBC1)

Saturday, June 3: St Helens v Hull FC (3.30pm, BBC2)

For the record, fans can save 10% off tickets for the 2018 Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 25, by purchasing before May 29.

Tickets start from £20 for adults and can be purchased by calling the Rugby League Ticket Office on 0844 856 1113 or by visiting www.rugby-league.com/tickets .

Fans booking in groups of 15 or more can save 40% until May 29, with tickets starting from only £12 for adults and £5 for Juniors.

Call group sales team on 0844 856 1115.

National Express are also offering coach travel from nine routes in the North of England direct to Wembley Stadium.